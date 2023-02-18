Filled with fear, some transporters denounced exclusively for the Diario Del Huila that they are being victims of the collection of vaccines. This situation that exists on the roads of Huila and some of the surrounding departments, apparently, is a situation that has been occurring for several months. The authorities claim to be unaware of this situation and invite the filing of the respective complaints.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

An open secret lives on the bordering roads of the department, especially those in the south and west of the region. Robberies, threats and vaccinations have become the daily bread of those who travel through them. What the transporters do not know so far is whether it is an organized criminal organization, groups outside the law or even members of the public force.

This situation was denounced by some transporters to whom we will reserve the names for security. Initially, one of the complainants assured that this is a real situation that is not new, because, on the contrary, it has been developing for a long time. However, in some areas it has been mitigated, while in another it has increased.

Specifically in the south of the department so far it is unknown if they are groups outside the law or common crime, but the truth is that they make checkpoints and ask for money to be able to continue the path “you have to give them vaccines. It is so serious that at one time they were giving up receipt, they noted the name of the owner of the vehicle and the license plate. They ask for $300,000, $500,000, $1 million, $3 million or even $5 million,” he expressed.

Those who do not agree to make the payment or unleash the ‘fury’ of the vaccinators would be in danger and even have their vehicles taken away. Apparently, some drivers have had to enter trails to get to these “people” and arrange to return the vehicles and allow them to work.

He further explained that “the National Police, the National Army, the high military commanders and even the governors of these departments have known about this for a long time. This is not a topic of today, but rather, it comes from a long time ago. I happened to have one of those receipts in my hands, but we all destroyed it because it generates a lot of fear. We talk about it among ourselves, we have fluid communication and we let each other know what happens on the roads so as not to fall into those places”.

an overwhelming fear

He explained that they are obviously afraid to talk a lot about the subject because their lives and those of their loved ones are at stake, since these vaccinators have the records of most transporters.

“They can take it out on you, a family member or the vehicle itself. For this reason, many of us refrain from talking about these issues, but it is a reality. In addition, it is known that there are criminals who get into the cars, break the tents and steal the merchandise, the authorities are also aware of this and the gentlemen continue to commit the same issue. We’re bored and tired of forcibly carrying walkers because they’ll come out anywhere you slow down and come up with knives and order hauling; they get on where they want, they get off where they want and we don’t have support from the authority at all,” he added.

Out of fear they pay

For his part, another of the sources said clearly that, at night they can only walk under the responsibility of each one since the situation worsens. She added that, of course, in order not to harm them or threaten their work, they prefer to pay, not knowing who they are and ignoring the situation, that is, trying to evade the details.

He also revealed that, added to the above, they also receive extortion calls that are not reported because the risk would increase. Under this logic, they are in uncertainty and without knowing what to do given the null presence of the authorities on the roads. “Here there is a lack of public force and, for this reason, the vaccinators operate as they want.

On those roads you can’t find help, you can’t park your car anywhere and fear doesn’t let you talk about it. In some parts they give a receipt, but you don’t even look at them because of the same fear because you don’t know what will happen. The way to operate is that some are pending, then they overtake us on a motorcycle or leave the mountain and get paid, ”he emphasized.

Faced with this, it was even reported that, in the south of the department, some members of the Public Force were incurring in this, however, the sources preferred not to delve into this area since for them they are “people who cannot be touched because they have a lot of information and contacts”, so everything could get complicated.

It is not the first time that this has happened in Huila.

ignorance

Major Fabio Augusto Mateus Camelo, head of the Huila Transit and Transportation Section, said he was unaware of this type of criminal activity within the department, however, he acknowledged that there have been several cases of attempted robbery of cargo and passenger vehicles in the limits with Caquetá and Cauca.

“It is the first time that I have heard about this criminal activity and the issue of robberies that we are mitigating, they occur before entering the jurisdiction of Huila,” he commented.

Hence the importance of filing the corresponding complaints in order to act. “What we are aware of is what the authorities have exposed to us in the Security Councils regarding the incidence of some types of fundamental extortion in the western part of the department and where the victims are fundamentally the transporter union, however, they are issues that are under investigation and we could not affirm that they come from some subversive group”, concluded Tania Peñafiel Spain, Secretary of Government and Community Development.