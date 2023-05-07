Traun: 19-year-old crashed into a tree head-on with a BMW

At 2:42 a.m., the Traun volunteer fire brigade and the company fire brigade Dr. Franz Feurstein alerted to the scene of the accident. A 19-year-old driver from the Linz-Land district had strayed off the main road with his BMW due to excessive speeds. The vehicle overturned and hit a tree head-on. The badly damaged car came to a stop on its wheels. The engine block was ripped out of the car in the impact.
Photo gallery: BMW crashed into a tree in Traun: the driver (19) was seriously injured
The young man suffered serious injuries in the accident and had to be treated by the rescue and emergency doctor on site. The firefighters carried out the clean-up work, and a towing company removed the damaged car. During the operation, the B1 in the direction of Linz was closed for several hours.
