Traun: 19-year-old crashed into a tree head-on with a BMW

Traun: 19-year-old crashed into a tree head-on with a BMW

At 2:42 a.m., the Traun volunteer fire brigade and the company fire brigade Dr. Franz Feurstein alerted to the scene of the accident. A 19-year-old driver from the Linz-Land district had strayed off the main road with his BMW due to excessive speeds. The vehicle overturned and hit a tree head-on. The badly damaged car came to a stop on its wheels. The engine block was ripped out of the car in the impact.

Serious traffic accident on the B1: 19-year-old driver crashes head-on into a tree

The young man suffered serious injuries in the accident and had to be treated by the rescue and emergency doctor on site. The firefighters carried out the clean-up work, and a towing company removed the damaged car. During the operation, the B1 in the direction of Linz was closed for several hours.

