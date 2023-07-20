Travaglio on La7: “What did Meloni do to prevent Berlusconi from the legal right? He will regret choosing Nordio” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

“Giorgia Meloni should ask herself what is left of that legal and anti-mafia right she joined as a young girl. And you should also ask yourself what you have done to prevent the Berlusconisation of that legal right by transforming it into the party of impunity of the ruling classes”. These are the words of the director of Fatto Quotidiano Marco Travaglio, guest of […]

Read more ↣ : Travaglio to La7: “What did Meloni do to prevent the Berlusconization of the legal right? He will regret choosing Nordio” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

This entry was posted in Il Fatto Quotidiano, Marco Travaglio, Politics and tagged politics by wp_9158128. This is his permanent link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

