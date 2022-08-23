recently, A travel blogger posted a video on the Internet saying that when he was playing in Wulong Tiankeng in Chongqing, he chose to go up the mountain in a sedan chair (called a sliding pole in the local area), but what he didn’t expect was that he encountered a cyber storm. Some netizens accused: “Everyone is born as a human being, why do you spend money to trample his dignity”.

In the video, the travel blogger saw that no one chose to go up the mountain in a sedan chair within half an hour. Several sedan chairmen were sitting together chatting and waiting for business. As it was noon, the blogger decided to help them and hired two of them to carry the sedan chair. go up the mountain.

On the way, I learned that one of the uncle’s sons is about to graduate, and he needs to make more money. Every day he works so hard, he can only earn three or four thousand yuan a month. In the end, the blogger didn’t complete the ride and transferred 600 yuan to the bearer.

It is reported that the video was filmed in Wulong Tiankeng, Chongqing. The person in charge of the scenic spot said that the masters of sliding poles are all nearby farmers. There are 68 people in total. Their annual per capita income is about 50,000 yuan. They earn money to eat in the scenic spot. Mr. Ni, who is engaged in the sliding rod business, is one of the masters in this video. He can earn three or four thousand per month by lifting the sliding rod. He said: “I definitely want everyone to come and sit and work to make money.”

The above video blogger said,He talked to the master who carried the sedan chair and learned that many young people are afraid to sit in the sedan chair, for fear of being scolded by posting it online.The master also said that the current business is not good, and it can attract up to two tourists a day.。

What do you think of this moral kidnapping?