Travelers are urged to buy their ticket at the Transportation Terminal

On the occasion of this festive bridge of San Pedro and San Pablo, the campaign has been strengthened for passengers to use the service from the Central.

From the Santa Marta Transport Terminal, if you are inviting all travelers to buy their ticket and take the bus within their facilities in order to provide them with a greater security in boarding and during your trip by land. Through notices and campaigns, it warns about the dangers of taking buses outside the Terminalwhere some vehicles may be pirates or do not answer for the luggage or the safety of the passengers.

It may interest you: Transfer Terminal and Workshop Yard advances above the established schedule

In the Central there are also security cameras, police surveillance and it is guaranteed that drivers are in optimal conditions to advance their trips. Similarly, the transporters, merchants and workers serving passengersare committed to the safety and comfort plan designed to offer the best to users.

“Here in and around the Terminal, the security of the national police is permanent, they also have the support of the Gaula. Drivers who are going to drive undergo the respective check-in and breathalyzer test. The ticket is a guarantee for the passenger, it is a contract that has obligations of the transport companies with the user and vice versa”, said Jenner Hernández, manager of the Santa Marta Transport Terminal.

In addition, preparations for the new festive bridge began at the Terminal that is coming, and where the demand for the movement of passengers is expected to skyrocket again. One of the points of greatest emphasis is that of safety and comfort in the service.

It may interest you: Santa Marta bets on the meeting and romance tourism industry

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

