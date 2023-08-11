Travelers Face Challenges and Uncertainty as Wildfires Ravage Hawaii

Travelers are rushing to Hawaii amid the raging wildfires that have devastated the islands. However, the massive disruption in services and communication gaps have left many struggling to leave Maui or rearrange their travel plans.

Efforts are being made by state officials to evacuate tourists from Maui to another island, but the lack of communication has hindered their progress. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke stated that they were working with hotels and a local airline to facilitate the evacuation. The situation has made it difficult to reach out to affected travelers worldwide.

The Kahului airport on Maui remains open, as confirmed by the Hawaii Department of Transportation on the social media platform X. They also urged patience at the airport and provided information on how to access it through a ring road. However, Ed Sniffen, Director of the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation, discouraged non-essential travel to Maui during a news conference.

Travel consultant Jim Bendt from Pique Travel Design is advising clients to reschedule their upcoming trips to Maui. The goal is to alleviate the strain on local infrastructure. Pique Travel, in collaboration with their partners on the island, is working to waive or minimize cancellation and change fees.

Several airlines, including Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines, have offered waivers for travel to Maui. These waivers allow passengers to change their plans without incurring any penalties. Hawaiian Airlines advised passengers with non-urgent questions to contact them later, so that immediate needs can be addressed. They also advised travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Thankfully, travelers with plans to visit islands other than Maui will not need to change their arrangements. Hotels and excursions on these islands are reported to be operating normally.

Regarding future travel plans to Maui, experts recommend waiting for the containment of the fires. Scott Keyes, the founder of travel website Going.com, explains that natural disasters are unpredictable, and there is no added benefit to canceling a trip weeks in advance versus a few days.

As the wildfires continue to rage, travelers are advised to stay informed and make decisions based on the situation’s development.

