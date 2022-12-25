Condè is now in Salerno. He had never even heard of her before, two weeks ago, the Geo Barents of Médecins Sans Frontières landed him there, the frightened look, the relief for the trip this time successful, the terror of never seeing anyone from the his family. Barely ten years old, Condè was traveling alone, having left Guinea a year earlier with his seventeen-year-old brother: Niger, Algeria, the terrible weeks in the Libyan desert passed from hand to hand by groups of traffickers, then the first sea voyage.