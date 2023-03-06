The Chabad Lubawitsch Jewish Education Center in Berlin is sending a traveling synagogue on a tour of Germany. The mobile mitzvah will make it possible to find out about Jewish life and culture anywhere in Germany, Chabad Berlin explained at the inauguration of the traveling synagogue on Sunday. At the same time, it will also serve as a synagogue where services can be held and Jewish traditions celebrated.

At the inauguration ceremony, Chabad chairman Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal said the mobile mitzvah should arouse curiosity: “We are pleased about this important step, which will take dialogue and international understanding to the next level.” Several dozen people attended the celebration, including actress and presenter Susan Sideropoulos (“Good Times, Bad Times”).

The aim is to create tolerance and awareness, it said. There is no better way to break down prejudices than intercultural exchange, dialogue and communication with one another. In view of the growing anti-Semitism, this initiative should set a positive sign for a future of trust and tolerance.