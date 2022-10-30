Traversella. A helicopter and men from the Fire Brigade were engaged for several hours, on Saturday afternoon, in an attempt to locate and rescue a lost hiker in the mountains of Valchiusella, in the Burdeiver Valley, near Lake Furce, at an altitude of 2,200 meters.
Late in the evening the man was located and recovered. The firefighters then took him downstream. His condition is of no concern.
