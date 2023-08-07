Treasure, Collaboration with Japan’s Leading Department Store… Pop-up Store :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Department store Isetan Treasure pop-up (Photo=provided by YG Entertainment) 2023.08.07 photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Koh In-hye = The group ‘Treasure’ is the first K-pop boy group to present a collaboration project with Isetan, Japan’s largest department store.

According to YG Entertainment on the 7th, Treasure is holding the ‘2023 TREASURE FAN MEETING~HELLO AGAIN~ POPUP STORE ISETAN’ at Isetan. Floor, the event will continue at Isetan Closet on the 4th floor of Rukuire until the 17th.

Isetan Department Store is one of Japan’s leading department stores, and it is a key commercial district in Japan where luxury brands are competing to enter. Treasure not only held a pop-up store on the second floor, the core floor, to commemorate the new album and Japan’s first fan meeting tour, but also presented limited edition goods in collaboration with Isetan’s K-pop boy group.

This pop-up store is decorated with an intense atmosphere, reflecting the concept of the ‘REBOOT’ album. Various events and experience zones, such as a space with harmonized illustrations drawn by the members, video messages and music video screenings, were prepared.

Treasure is popular in Japan. The recently released 2nd regular album ‘REBOOT’ went straight to No. 1 on album charts such as Japan’s largest music site, Line Music, iTunes, and Rakuten Music. The album is also gaining momentum by topping the Billboard Japan album sales chart.

Meanwhile, Treasure will enter the ‘dream stage’ Tokyo Dome through the first large-scale fan meeting tour of 20 concerts in 5 cities starting in September.

