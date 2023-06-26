Home » Treasury bond yield, 3.568% annual rate for 3-year bonds ending decline in all sectors… BIS “The most difficult phase”
News

Treasury bond yield, 3.568% annual rate for 3-year bonds ending decline in all sectors… BIS “The most difficult phase”

by admin
Treasury bond yield, 3.568% annual rate for 3-year bonds ending decline in all sectors… BIS “The most difficult phase”

On the 26th, in the Seoul bond market, interest rates on government bonds closed down in all sections.

On this day, the 3-year government bond closed at 3.568% per annum, down 0.041%p from the previous trading day.

1-year and 2-year government bonds also closed at 3.505% and 3.632% per annum, down 0.005%p and 0.042%p, respectively, from the previous day. Five-year government bonds recorded an annual rate of 3.576%, down 0.041%p from the previous trading day.

The 10-year government bond closed at 3.611% per annum, down 0.052%p from the previous day. The 20-year and 30-year government bonds closed at 3.611% and 3.656%, respectively, down 0.069%p and 0.065%p.

The 50-year Treasury Bond recorded an annual rate of 3.638%, down 0.063%p from the previous trading day.

In the spot market, foreigners bought 377.6 billion won worth of government bonds and 39.6 billion won worth of monetary stabilization bonds.

Kim Sang-hoon, a researcher at Hana Securities, said, “In order to catch the underlying inflation, the monetary policy has to be tightened more, so I think it has affected flattening.” said.

The day before (local time), the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) saw that raising the base interest rate is entering the most difficult phase in relation to the recent fixation of inflation in each country. BIS has about 60 central banks as members.

“Despite the most intensive monetary tightening in recent memory, the final leg of the journey to regain price stability will be the toughest,” the BIS said, according to Bloomberg News. will be needed,” he said.

You may also like

Free transportation in Diyarbakir during the holidays –...

Santa Marta Ombudsman requested action against the concessionaire...

Strong triathlon show with almost 500 athletes

Real Madrid extend contract with Luka Modrić –...

German business world’s confidence in the economy declined...

Entities on alert for continuity of the PAE

Music laser show, six stages and lots of...

Inventec spends 690 million yuan to purchase land...

“We are going to present the Labor Reform...

Against pizza with pineapple: Italy wants to defend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy