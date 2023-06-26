Treasury bond yield, 3.568% annual rate for 3-year bonds ending decline in all sectors… BIS “The most difficult phase”

On the 26th, in the Seoul bond market, interest rates on government bonds closed down in all sections.

On this day, the 3-year government bond closed at 3.568% per annum, down 0.041%p from the previous trading day.

1-year and 2-year government bonds also closed at 3.505% and 3.632% per annum, down 0.005%p and 0.042%p, respectively, from the previous day. Five-year government bonds recorded an annual rate of 3.576%, down 0.041%p from the previous trading day.

The 10-year government bond closed at 3.611% per annum, down 0.052%p from the previous day. The 20-year and 30-year government bonds closed at 3.611% and 3.656%, respectively, down 0.069%p and 0.065%p.

The 50-year Treasury Bond recorded an annual rate of 3.638%, down 0.063%p from the previous trading day.

In the spot market, foreigners bought 377.6 billion won worth of government bonds and 39.6 billion won worth of monetary stabilization bonds.

Kim Sang-hoon, a researcher at Hana Securities, said, “In order to catch the underlying inflation, the monetary policy has to be tightened more, so I think it has affected flattening.” said.

The day before (local time), the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) saw that raising the base interest rate is entering the most difficult phase in relation to the recent fixation of inflation in each country. BIS has about 60 central banks as members.

“Despite the most intensive monetary tightening in recent memory, the final leg of the journey to regain price stability will be the toughest,” the BIS said, according to Bloomberg News. will be needed,” he said.