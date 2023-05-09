Treat customers with sincerity and practice internal skills——Observation on the “May 1st” tourism market

Xinhua News Agency, Jinan, May 7 (Reporter Shao Kun, Wang Feng and Wang Haoming) During the “May 1st” holiday that just passed, in the face of huge network traffic and human traffic, many tourist cities have already explored to improve the cultural experience and service quality.

During the “May 1st” holiday, all the major barbecue restaurants in Zibo, Shandong were full of seats and buzzing with people. The charcoal fire in the grill is red, and the meat skewers are sizzling with oil. “Come here because of the reputation, just to experience it” “What you eat is not barbecue, but the atmosphere”… Several tourists from Hebei and Jiangxi randomly interviewed by the reporter said this.

On April 29, tourists eat barbecue at a barbecue city in Zibo City.Photo by Zhu Wei issued by Xinhua News Agency

Many tourism consumers have shifted from the pursuit of “scenery” to “scenes”, paying more attention to experience than viewing. Go to a national style market and have an encounter with traditional culture; go camping in the wild, invite three or five friends to make tea around the stove, chat and drink tea; experience city riding, Frisbee, land surfing, and transform yourself Sports hipster…

During the “May 1st” period this year, the Splendid China Folk Village Scenic Spot in Shenzhen, Guangdong launched activities such as ancient water weddings, a parade of thousands of people in ancient styles, and a show in a grand ceremony of Chinese costumes, attracting many tourists to experience check-in. Here, tourists can also appreciate and experience the Dong people’s stepping on the song hall, the mysterious Nuo face dance…

Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing and other cities have “shown their talents”, and have also launched warm services such as charging banks at check-in points, delayed closing of rail transit, luggage storage cabinets, and volunteer services.

Netizens commented that the key to improving the competitiveness of the tourism industry is to treat customers sincerely and practice internal skills.

During the “May 1st” period in Shenzhen, more than 100 consumption promotion activities were launched at both urban and urban levels. The government and enterprises collaborate to innovate consumption scenarios, create the “City of Better Life” IP, and continuously enrich the connotation of better life.

In order to attract tourists, many places have innovatively launched special tourist trains. This holiday season, Zibo’s “Barbecue Train”, Dali’s “Wind Train” and Chengdu’s “Panda Train” sparked a wave of tourism consumption. Directors of cultural and tourism bureaus from all over the country have also recommended local cultural and tourism products in fancy ways.

Wang Zhongwu, a professor of sociology at Shandong University, said that behind these measures, tourist services and experiences are enriched and perfected. In addition to regular inspections such as public security and quality supervision in the tourism market, cities must also enhance the vitality of the tourism industry, provide richer product choices, and more heart-warming cultural scenes.

[责任编辑：刘海]