Online message – Friday 03/10/2023

Income Tax | Treatment of expense allowances for voluntary supervisors (FinMin)

The Thuringian Ministry of Finance has decided on the income tax treatment of expense allowances for voluntary supervisors § 1878

BGB Position taken (Thuringian Ministry of Finance v. 09.01.2023 – 1040-21 – S

2121/18-2-2898/2023).

background: Due to the law on the reform of the guardianship and guardianship law of 4.5.2021 (BGBl I S. 882 vom 12.5.2021 ) there have been changes regarding the BGB references result. The changes in BGB are to 1.1.2023 came into effect.