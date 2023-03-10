Online message – Friday 03/10/2023
Income Tax | Treatment of expense allowances for voluntary supervisors (FinMin)
The Thuringian Ministry of Finance has decided on the income tax treatment of expense allowances for voluntary supervisors § 1878
BGB Position taken (Thuringian Ministry of Finance v. – 1040-21 – S
2121/18-2-2898/2023).
background: Due to the law on the reform of the guardianship and guardianship law of (BGBl I S. 882 vom ) there have been changes regarding the BGB references result. The changes in BGB are to came into effect.
Volunteer caregivers will receive from an annual expense allowance of 425 euros (up to : 400 euros). The expense allowance is granted for each individual guardianship, guardianship and care. It is therefore possible in exceptional cases that a caregiver pays the amount several times.