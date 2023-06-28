In many countries around the world, World Tree Day is celebrated on June 28, a date dedicated to highlighting the importance of trees and forests on our planet.

This day gives us the opportunity to reflect on the crucial role that trees play in the health of the environment and the lives of people.

Trees are essential for the ecological balance of our planet. They act like green lungs, absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen vital to life on Earth. In addition, forests are biodiverse habitats that are home to a wide variety of plant and animal species, contributing to the conservation of flora and fauna.

The celebration of this day reminds us of the need to protect and conserve our forests and promote sustainable management of forest resources. Trees play a crucial role in the fight against climate change, as they help mitigate its effects by absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Curiosities

Some trees are known for their incredible longevity. The oldest recorded tree is the Bristlecone pine in California, United States, which is over 5,000 years old. There are also the mountain larches in North America, which can live up to 3,000 years.

Trees have their own communication system. Through their roots and soil fungi, they exchange information and nutrients with other nearby trees. Trees have been found to be able to send out warning signals about dangers, such as invading insects, to protect each other.

Trees play a vital role in fighting climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. A mature tree can absorb up to a ton of CO2 during its lifetime.

It is estimated that there are more than 60,000 different species of trees around the world. Each species has its unique characteristics, from the giant sequoia to the delicate cherry blossoms.

The tallest trees in the world are the redwoods in California. The tallest tree on record is the Hyperion, with a height of more than 115 meters, which is equivalent to a 35-story building.

Tropical forests are home to the greatest diversity of species on the planet. Although they cover only 7% of the earth’s surface, it is estimated that they contain more than 50% of the world‘s plant and animal species.

