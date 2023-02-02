The expansion of Calle 30 in Santa Marta continues to generate uncertainty and anxiety among the inhabitants. Although it is true that the works carried out by the District Mayor’s Office are to seek a “change” in the infrastructure and mobility of the city, it is also unacceptable that the residents say ‘goodbye’ to the trees in the area for said works.

Through a complaint known to the newspaper THE REPORTERit was possible to establish that due to the works carried out in the calle 30, They are cutting down the trees that surrounded the area.

“One cannot oppose the changes that seek to improve the city, but it is hard to say goodbye to the trees that have remained in this part of the city for years. Was it mandatory to cut them? We don’t know, but it will be strange to go through this area and not see the bushes,” said a complainant.

He also added that “as an inhabitant of the area, we ask the authorities to hold a meeting with us and stipulate some strategy so that they do not continue cutting down the trees that have provided us with shade for years, memories and a lot of breeze in times when the heat reigns on the Coast”.

