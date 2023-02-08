Home News tremendous blow! Piqué’s girlfriend hits herself after avoiding the press
tremendous blow! Piqué's girlfriend hits herself after avoiding the press

Clara chía, the girlfriend of former soccer player Gerard Piqué, starred in a curious event after she was approached, along with the Spanish, by journalists, so that while avoiding them, he crashed into a billboard, being recorded on video.

The life of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia every day is in the crosshairs of public opinion since the controversies over the Pique’s alleged infidelity and Shakira’s antics to the point of generating media pressure on the couple.

In this sense, it is common the couple are surrounded by journalists and paparazzi who bombard them with uncomfortable questions about themselves, as well as about things related to Piqué’s ex-partner, the Colombian Shakira.

That said, the couple was approached by journalists when they were going to the office of Kosmos, the former sportsman’s entertainment company, in Barcelona, ​​which, apparently, They caused an episode of discomfort for the 23-year-old girl.

Therefore, Chía tried to evade the men who were harassing them, but ended up hitting a billboarda fact that was captured on media cameras.

Posteriorly, Piqué tried to reassure the young woman, laughingand fortunately nothing happened to him.

However, the video went viral on social networks and Clara Chía was mocked, as well as comments, such as “clearly it must have hurt” o “Casios are very resistant.
