A driver crashed his van against a curb and almost against a tree on Carrera 18 with Santa Rita Avenue in Santa Marta.

The case was registered this Sunday outside Casalud EPS. No one was injured in the accident.

You might be interested: A man is injured after an attempted motorcycle theft in Santa Marta

The vehicle was damaged in the front and sides after the Strong impact. The authorities arrived at the site to address the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook