Tremendous emptiness of heart – breaking latest news

“The important thing is to have the necessary capacity to meet again, each one with himself, and follow the reaction path; but not with another evil, but with good.

Víctor CORCOBA HERRERO / Writer

[email protected]

We have to learn to reprimand ourselves, coming out of ourselves to see ourselves in others, freeing ourselves from the slavery of egocentrism, which is what truly leaves our will wounded. Because, let’s not forget, mental health is not a private battle, it’s a public crisis; and, as such, requires a collective effort. Undoubtedly we have to take other airs more poetic than mundane, weave new confidence and activate different universes; above all that they are more equitable, to create more harmonious family and social environments. Precisely, for some time now, we have observed how the increase in people with depression and anxiety triggers the number of suicides among older people, but also among young people, given the lack of perspectives and the absence of ties. The ties of unity and union are cardinal to endure the various stretches, with the tone of solidarity and embrace each other.

The important thing is to have the necessary capacity to meet again, each one with himself, and follow the path of reaction; but not with another evil, but with good. In fact, this perverse atmosphere that we tend to graft onto our veins is a tremendous void, unable to sustain us and truly conflictive. Let’s go from this confusing world to places that are less vindictive and more giving. Of course, the amendment goes through cultivating patience, dialogue, until we become artisans of soul and life, fraternity workers in our daily events, and in the same way in our home. Certainly, everything begins in our own home, with the example of a coherent, simple, honest and generous life. Otherwise, we will fall into indifference, which is the worst of evils. Obviously, left to ourselves, nothing merges with tranquility.

Indeed, everything starts with us. Consequently, I demand a social justice that humanizes us. We need to move and move internally. You only have to hear the clear and deep voice of an analogue, when it comes to combining love with each other with your own walk. This is what gives us strength to the heart. No one can despise himself and think horrible of his own presence on the living path. Of course, it is foolish to separate oneself from the creative spirit that is born from the authentic. Let us return, then, to internal growth, which is what gives us sap and embeds us with wisdom. Economic growth has not been enough, much less integrating, other values ​​and other more moral and mental values ​​are required. The weed of the ambition for power is always with us and leaves our perception rarefied.

In reality, everything belongs to true love, both given and received. In part, the conceited alphabet that we endure at the moment and that affects our mental health so much, is due to our complacent deterioration. We walk with heartbeats full of fear and deserts of hope. We do not practice the conjunction of pulses and even thoughts germinate without content. Corruption and worldly interests drown everything. For this reason, it is essential to remain silent in order to work on good sense and get rid of earthly idols. The essential thing is to put an end to this irrational, sick and stupid madness, which is leaving us without interlining. Hence, how significant it must be to raise mental health at a national and supranational level, integrating it into all political poetics. Away with pride and betrayal, therefore.

Adopting a transforming approach is his thing, through healthy life options that materialize his potential, overcome the normal stress of the days, prevailing that look that accompanies and redirects everything. His thing is to take flight and display the potentialities in the call to love to love love. Perhaps we have to resume a more positive mood, doing it from the concord; and, with it, establish a mystical agility or liveliness, which connects us with the vocation of each one. In reality, we are that poetry that we have to restore verse by verse, so as not to dethrone the beauty that embellishes us. What matters, then, are determined steps of the best of himself. When the inner life is closed, there is no longer space for anything or anyone, turning us into resentful, annoying beings without any biography. Let’s not forget that we have come to make way, not to dissolve routes.

Víctor CORCOBA HERRERO / Writer

[email protected]

June 11, 2023