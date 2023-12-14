Tremor in the USA today, December 14 – via USGS: time, magnitude and epicenter | United States Geological Survey | MIX

USGS Issues Report on Earthquakes in the USA in the Last 24 Hours

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has released its official report on the earthquakes recorded in the USA in the last 24 hours. The report provides real-time updates on the seismic activity in the country.

According to the USGS, the North American territory experiences constant earthquakes due to its geographical location. The area is located on the North American and Pacific plates and is also affected by the San Andreas and Wasatch faults.

The USGS has identified the areas that experience the highest incidences of tremors in the North American territory. These areas include counties close to the North American plate, the Pacific plate, the Rocky Mountains, and the Tennessee Valley plate.

The west coast of the United States, including the states of California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, is an area of high seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific plate beneath the North American plate.

In addition, the Rocky Mountains, which include the states of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada, are also identified as an area of high seismic activity.

The Tennessee Valley, which includes the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, experiences intermediate seismic activity in the US.

The USGS emphasizes the importance of being prepared for earthquakes in these areas. They recommend making a family emergency plan and having a kit that includes food, water, medications, and other essential items.

The USGS also provides information on evacuation routes and emergency meeting points in the event of a strong earthquake in the United States. Additionally, they offer guidance and resources for those seeking more information about seismology.

The United States has a seismic alert system called ShakeAlert, which uses a network of sensors to detect earthquakes and send alerts to smartphones and other devices. The ShakeAlert system is available in California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii.

In the event of an earthquake, the USGS advises individuals to stay calm and seek a place with seismic protection. They also recommend practicing a family emergency plan regularly and keeping an emergency kit in the home, car, and workplace.

Overall, the USGS report provides valuable information for residents and visitors in the United States and underscores the importance of being prepared for seismic activity.

