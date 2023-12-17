Tremor in the USA today, December 17 – latest seismicity report, via USGS | United States Geological Survey | MIX

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting real-time earthquake activity in the United States today, Sunday, December 17. This information is crucial as the North American territory experiences constant earthquakes due to its geographical location on the North American and Pacific plates, as well as the presence of the San Andreas and Wasatch faults.

It is important to be prepared for earthquakes in the United States, and one of the key steps is knowing how to prepare an emergency backpack. USGS scientists have identified areas with the highest incidences of tremors, which include counties close to the North American and Pacific plates, the Rocky Mountains, and the Tennessee Valley.

In the event of a strong earthquake, it is crucial to know evacuation routes and emergency meeting points. For more information about seismology and guidance on earthquake preparedness, individuals can contact the United States Geological Survey at 1-888-275-8747 (option 2), 1-888-392-8545 (web chat), or usgsstore@usgs.gov. Additionally, emergency numbers such as 911 should be kept in mind in case of an earthquake.

The west coast of the United States, including California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, experiences high seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific plate beneath the North American plate. The Rocky Mountains, including Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada, are another area of high seismic activity. The Tennessee Valley, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, experiences intermediate seismic activity.

In case of an earthquake, the USGS recommends staying calm, finding a place with seismic protection, turning off electricity and closing water and gas valves, and staying away from buildings, poles, and electrical cables. Making a family emergency plan, practicing it regularly, and having an emergency kit on hand are also crucial in earthquake preparedness.

It is important for individuals to be aware of earthquake preparedness, given the constant seismic activity in various parts of the United States. By taking these precautions and remaining informed about earthquake activity through the USGS, individuals can be more prepared to handle and respond to earthquakes.

