Tremor in the USA today, December 2 – exact time and how long the last earthquake was, via the USGS | United States Geological Survey | MIX

Tremor in the USA today, December 2

Tremor in the USA today, December 2 – exact time and how long the last earthquake was, via the USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), seismic activity is a daily occurrence in the United States due to its location on the North American and Pacific plates as well as the presence of geological faults such as San Andrés and Wasatch. Today, the USGS has provided an updated report detailing seismic activity in the country.

The states with the highest statistical seismic incidence are Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The USGS notes that the west coast of the US, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, experiences high seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific plate beneath the North American plate. The Rocky Mountains and the Tennessee Valley are also areas that experience high and intermediate seismic activity, respectively.

With these factors in mind, the USGS stresses the importance of being prepared for the possibility of an earthquake in these regions. They recommend creating a family emergency plan, identifying evacuation routes and meeting points, and having a kit that includes essential items such as food, water, and medications.

In the event of an earthquake, the USGS recommends staying calm and seeking a location with seismic protection, turning off electricity and closing water and gas valves. If outdoors, individuals should stay away from buildings, poles, and electrical cables. Those attending mass events should stay in place and protect their head and neck with their arms, following the instructions of security personnel.

To learn more about seismology, individuals can contact the USGS directly by calling 1-888-275-8747 (option 2) or 1-888-392-8545 for web chat. Additionally, the USGS can be reached via email at [email protected]. The USGS is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

In light of the ongoing seismic activity in the United States, it is crucial for residents to be aware of these safety measures and to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake.

