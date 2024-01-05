Tremor in the USA today, January 5 – live earthquake report via USGS | Where and at what time was the last earthquake USGS California | Seismicity | Epicenter | January 5 and 6 | MIX

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Lytle Creek, in San Bernardino County, California on Friday, January 5 at 10:55 am, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake was reported to be centered at a location 0.7 miles northwest of Lytle Creek and 11.9 miles northeast of Rancho Cucamonga.

Despite the earthquake being of a decent magnitude, there have been no reports of injury or damage at the scene. This information was reported by CBS News. It is noted that there have been several earthquakes of a magnitude of 3.0 or greater in the area in the last 10 days. On average, California and Nevada experience 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 per year, according to a three-year data sample.

The USGS also mentioned that certain states in the US experience higher seismic activity than others, including Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Nevada, and more. California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska are particularly prone to seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific plate beneath the North American plate.

To prepare for potential earthquakes, it is recommended to make a family emergency plan and have a kit that includes food, water, medications, and other essential items. In the event of a strong earthquake, individuals should stay calm and seek a place with seismic protection. They should also turn off electricity and close water and gas valves.

The ShakeAlert warning system provides up-to-date data on earthquakes in several states, including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, and Montana. It is operated by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) under a network of seismographs to detect earthquakes and send real-time alerts to smartphones and other devices.

For more information on seismology or to report a seismic event, individuals can contact USGS at 1-888-275-8747 or through web chat at 1-888-392-8545. It is also crucial to stay informed and follow the instructions of local authorities and practice family emergency plans regularly.

