Tremor in the USA today, Tuesday, December 26 – official report via USGS live of the last earthquake | United States Geological Survey | MIX

USGS Report: Seismic Activity Recorded in the USA Today, December 26, 2023

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has provided an updated report on the live earthquakes recorded in the United States over the last 24 hours, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The geographical location of the USA in the North American and Pacific plates, as well as the presence of the San Andreas and Wasatch faults, makes seismic activity a constant occurrence in states such as California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii.

The USGS has reported that the states with the highest seismic incidence are Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Furthermore, the west coast of the US experiences a high degree of seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific plate beneath the North American plate, specifically in states like California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

In light of this ongoing seismic activity, it is crucial for individuals and families in these regions to be prepared for the possibility of an earthquake. Recommendations include making a family emergency plan and having an emergency kit equipped with essential items such as food, water, medications, and first aid supplies.

For those seeking more information about seismology or needing to report an earthquake, the USGS can be contacted at 1-888-275-8747, 1-888-392-8545 (Web chat), or via email at usgsstore@usgs.gov. The ShakeAlert system, operated by the USGS, provides real-time earthquake alerts for states including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, and Montana.

The USGS also offers recommendations for what to do in the event of a strong earthquake, advising individuals to remain calm, seek a place with seismic protection, and practice a family emergency plan regularly.

As seismic activity continues to be a regular occurrence in the USA, staying informed, being prepared, and knowing the appropriate actions to take in the event of an earthquake is essential for communities and individuals living in these areas.

