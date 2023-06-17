Tremor is felt in the Ecuadorian Amazon

A magnitude 3.6 tremor was felt this afternoon in Ecuador. According to the report of geophysical institute (IG) of the National polytechnic school occurred in Reallyin the Amazon of Ecuador.

He geophysical institute specified that the earthquake occurred at 2:37 p.m. about 62 kilometers from the city of Tena, the capital of the province of Napa.

The magnitude 3.6 tremor felt in several provinces from Amazon of Ecuador , according to preliminary reports. No damage details.

The earthquake was registered at five kilometers deep .

Three hours before, there was another tremor in the sea, off the coast of Peru and was felt in some coastal towns of Ecuador.

It was a 4.8 magnitude movement in the open richter scale. It was twelve kilometers deep in the zone of piura.

On June 11, an earthquake was also registered in the Amazon. It was 3.4 in the Puyo.

Ecuador is in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire.

This is a ring that spans the west coast of America and the east coast of Asia y Oceaniaand in which 85% of the world seismic activity occurs due to the friction of different tectonic plates.

In America it includes, in addition to Ecuador, ChileArgentina, BoliviaPeru, ColombiaPanama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, The SaviorHonduras, Guatemala, Mexico, USA and Canada.

On March 18, there was a earthquake in Ecuador which left several victims.

The number of injured by the 6.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, which occurred on Saturday in the province of Guayas, rose to 446.

The movement also left 14 dead.