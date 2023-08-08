Trends in plastic surgery – El Diario

The country was included in the top 10 countries where more aesthetic plastic surgeries and non-surgical procedures are performed in the world.

After Turkey and before Mexico and Thailand, Colombia is the nation with the highest proportion of foreign patients, according to Fober Colombia in a publication from January of this year.

This growing trend is due to the level of professionalism of doctors in Colombia and the advantage in terms of costs for foreign patients due to the fall of the peso against the dollar; a procedure can cost up to 50% less for them in Colombia than they would pay in their countries of origin.

The Colombian Society of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery states that its surgeon members focus not only on offering very good medical care to patients, but also relaxation, care and tourism experiences in the country within the framework of their procedures.

THE EXPERT SPEAKS

Photo: Héctor García Palacio is a Plastic Surgeon graduated in General Medicine from the Technological University of Pereira

Héctor García Palacio is a Plastic Surgeon graduated in General Medicine from the Technological University of Pereira, with a specialization in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Argentina, and practices in the capital of Risaraldense. In an interview with El Diario, he tells what is currently happening with this discipline in the market.

Face surgery: In Risaralda (including patients from abroad) the doctor narrates that the most demanded at the moment is Rhinoplasty, not for functionality, but for aesthetics, he comments that it is because girls from a young age see that the nose is not so pretty.

Corporal: The first and most requested by patients is Liposuction or Liposculpture, including lipotransference (removed fat destined for the gluteal region).

Those patients who have excess skin and who have stretch marks, request Liposuction that is combined with Lipectomy (cutting to remove the skin) is also called abdominoplasty, lipolipectomy or dermolipectomy. Also the Straight Muscle Plication, what people call ‘tying the muscles’ to close the ‘gap’ left by the cut.

In second place, the Surgeon mentions, is breast augmentation for the first time and some type of retouching in the breast, that is, doing a breast reduction is very frequent, “girls who have a lot, or change their implants with a breast lift, because they have already fallen out over time, the years, pregnancies, gained or lost weight or simply remove the implants permanently” comment.

HAVE DECREASED

“From the pandemic to here, it has changed; there are two surgeries as such that have grown a lot in the market, which is the extraction of biopolymers in the gluteal region that, as a result of social networks and all the media boom that has occurred, influencers, youtubers, speak so much without having knowledge” worriedly exposes dr. Garcia Palace.

He explains that they talk a lot about Asia syndrome (for its name in English Autoimmune Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants. In Spanish: autoimmune or inflammatory action of the body to a foreign substance to the organism); as in this case are silicone implants, which has increased a lot, surgery that years ago was not done: breast explantation – remove silicone breast implants -.

The patient wants to be left with “nothing” because of what they have seen on social networks, however, branded silicone implants are not biopolymers, she clarifies; It is the silicone and oils that are put in an industrial way, not suitable for human beings.

It also indicates that another reason is because people are changing and want to be more fit, so they no longer want to have implants, women of 25 or 30 feel beautiful with healthy and trained bodies. “It is surprising all the boom it has had because before I did 1 to 2 breast explantations per year, currently it is 1 or 2 per week” highlights.

HAVE DECLINED

Likewise, the clinician recognizes that the placement of implants for the first time has significantly decreased, since many women want to remove it and “They are leading to those who have almost no breasts, although they are young and always wanted to get implants, they no longer want to. Years ago I put on more breast prostheses per year than what was put on last year”.

BE CAREFUL WHEN CHOOSING THE SURGEON

The specialist provides an alert about the risk that many patients run – that although ‘garage clinics’ have always existed, it does not stop happening – he clarifies that in the city of Pereira, there are around 22 plastic surgeons, studied with professional title, reconstructive “We have worked for EPS and there are more than 20 fake plastic surgeons, with titles obtained irregularly, there are many who are sued, the university where they supposedly studied says that they did not do it there. You can look at the country’s exit and entry record and to do a specialization that has to last at least four years, it is exclusive dedication and it is not remote, it has to be face-to-face”.

How is it secured?

The most important thing is not to believe so much word of mouth, that “This person operates very well because he operated on me, my cousin, my neighbor; or I looked at social networks” warns the doctor. “I ask people that it is important to talk to the doctor and ask him for his resume, to show him what entity he has worked for in reconstructive surgeries, such as cleft lip, cleft palate” concludes by sharing this recommendation, for those who plan to undergo some better aesthetic treatment.

The Data

The clinician is an expert in reconstructive techniques and partial extraction of biopolymers in the gluteal region, which is highly demanded by patients.

