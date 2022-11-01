The small community of Celledizzo, a hamlet of about 350 inhabitants in the Municipality of Peio, in Trentino, is incredulous. In 24 hours he finds himself crying two fellow citizens. On Monday morning, in the woods above the village, he was found dead Massimiliano Lucietti, 24 years old, young hunter killed by a shot from the bottom up, which reached him at the throat. This morning, another tragedy: the man who found the body of the 24-year-old, also a hunter, was found lifeless.

It was the family who raised the alarm, worried about his absence. The 59-year-old, according to the elements gathered by the carabinieri, would have committed suicide by shooting himself with a hunting rifle. He was found during the searches of the carabinieri, volunteer firefighters and mountain rescue in the woods above Celledizzo, in a different area from where he was found dead. Massimiliano Lucietti.

On Monday morning, around 7.45 am, it was the 59-year-old who gave the alarm and reported the body of the young hunter and volunteer firefighter, an employee of the Fucine Film in Ossana, who had left the house early, alone, and was walked towards the woods above the village. Then the discovery. The alarm, the fellow volunteers of Massimiliano Lucietti who arrive on the spot. The dismay.

Establishing whether there is a link between the two deaths is however still premature and at the moment there are no elements that can connect the two facts. To clarify the matter, the result of the autopsy on the body of the 24-year-old, which is scheduled for Wednesday, will be fundamental. Equally important will be the investigations that Ris will conduct on the evidence collected by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Cles and the Investigative Unit of Trento: the weapon, ammunition and also a cartridge case, therefore an exploded shot, found next to the body of Massimiliano Luciettiwill be analyzed by the technicians of the Scientific Investigations Department, who will also carry out ballistic tests.

“He was a helpful, active, sociable boy. After being part of the student group he passed with us volunteers about four years ago. In Celledizzo he was always active in the youth group, always putting himself in the game to help organize events, parties and festivals “, recalled the commander of the volunteer firefighters, Vincenzo Longhi. The young man leaves his mother Mirta, his father Roberto and his brother Mattia.