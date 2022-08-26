Home News Treviso, 17 year old overwhelmed and killed by a car while on the bike
Treviso, 17 year old overwhelmed and killed by a car while on the bike

Treviso, 17 year old overwhelmed and killed by a car while on the bike

A 17-year-old boy from Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso), Kevin Carraro, died last night after being run over by a car while riding his bicycle. The event occurred not far from home. A man residing in a nearby municipality was driving the car.

According to what has been learned, the car would have hit the boy who was proceeding in the same direction together with a group of peers. Death was instant. The young man would have turned 18 on 28 August. He is the eleventh victim of the road in the Treviso area in August. The traffic police intervened on the spot.

