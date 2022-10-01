TREVISO – He steals three cars then escapes causing some accidents and finally runs over and kills a cyclist. The incidents, which the carabinieri are investigating, took place this morning in some locations in the province of Treviso. The man, in a state of evident alteration, was arrested.

The thefts took place first in Fonte, and then in Asolo. The fatal accident, with the second car, took place in San Zenone degli Ezzelini. .

The thief, a 19-year-old young man from Riese Pio X (Treviso), stole in sequence – threatening some women – a Honda Civic, an Audi and a Ford Ka. With the latter he caused the accident that overturned a police patrol. The young man has some minor criminal records for theft and damage. He now finds himself guarded in the hospital. The cyclist victim of the crash, which took place in San Zenone, was 67 years old and his name was Mario Piva.

The reconstruction of the accident

From a first reconstruction of the story, around 9.00 the young man, SQ, 19, stole the keys of a Honda Civic from a woman from Altivole. Arriving in San Zenone degli Ezzelini, he hit and killed Piva then stole a second car, an Audi, with which he arrived at the traffic lights in Fonte where he caused another accident with a truck and several cars involved.

Finally, he also stole a third car, a Ford Ka owned by a local lady, and finally rammed the military car, overturning it. The 19-year-old was blocked by a chosen person and a carabiniere from the Asolo station (Treviso).