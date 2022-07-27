TREVISO. “The budget adjustment voted today in the Veneto Regional Council brings good news for the Marca Trevigiana. Of the 16.45 million euros allocated by the Region to transport and the right to mobility, a total of eight are reserved for the completion of the East Terraglio (4 million in 2022, 2 million in 2023 and in 2024 the financing steps). An infrastructure necessary to make traffic flowing from the provincial capital, ie from the city of Treviso and down to Venice, smooth and fluid “. Thus Alberto Villanova, president of the Lega – Liga Veneta Intergroup in the regional council.

Last October the final project of the East Terraglio was approved, which runs from Casier to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital roundabout, along the Treviso ring road. The project had been approved in the Conference of Services and in the offices of the Province of Treviso at Sant’Artemio. There is talk of a work of a length of about 3 kilometers for a total cost of 26 million euros, linked to the compliance with the requirements of the various bodies at the Conference. The project which had previously been given the green light, including the Via (Environmental Impact Assessment), had concluded the long bureaucratic process in October and subsequently the updating of the project itself at the conference of services and the subsequent preparation for the integrated procurement.

“The regional council considered the Terraglio Est a strategic work to the viability also to lighten the traffic on the Terraglio, which has always been overburdened by vehicle transits. With the approval of the budget adjustment and the allocation of the euro contribution to the completion of the work we can finally realize a project of great breadth and usefulness to the Treviso area and to the areas bordering with Venice ”, concludes the regional councilor Alberto Villanova.