On Sunday morning 9 October, in Piazza Martiri di Belfiore in Treviso, where the disputed posters calling for the signing of a “stopgender” petition had appeared for the first time in the city, the flashmob organized by the Verdi della Marca was staged. Some couples then exchanged a kiss “in spite of those who believe that the family is either patriarchal or does not exist”. (Video Photofilm)

01:48