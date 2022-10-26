Home News Treviso amateurs at the Pio X observatory to watch the partial solar eclipse
News

Treviso amateurs at the Pio X observatory to watch the partial solar eclipse

by admin
Treviso amateurs at the Pio X observatory to watch the partial solar eclipse

Eyes to the sky for the partial solar eclipse: start of the phenomenon at the latitudes of Treviso at 11.18, the maximum coverage at 12.17, completion of the phenomenon at 13.18. The Treviso Astrofili Group gathered at the Pio X Observatory, placing mirror and lens refractors on the terrace. “Coverage reaches 21%. Never look at the sun with the naked eye, always use a filter. The good weather gave us a hand ”, comments Michele Notarangelo, president of the Treviso Astrofili Group (interview Mattia Toffoletto, video photo film)

01:45

See also  Traversella, climbing wall to be saved: the CAI is activated, but funds are needed

You may also like

Transition 4.0, bonuses of 2.2 billion were financed...

The war in the Tigray is not just...

The voice of a strong China is played...

Jiaxing Tobacco Monopoly Bureau special deployment to study,...

Genoa, the Port Authority will pay 20 million...

False PDO hams: no trial for three defendants,...

Tianjin added 39 new cases of local positive...

The land of Jerram, lights, markets: Christmas takes...

Four convictions for the diamond lady scam

US exposes three Chinese espionage cases related to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy