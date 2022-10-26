Eyes to the sky for the partial solar eclipse: start of the phenomenon at the latitudes of Treviso at 11.18, the maximum coverage at 12.17, completion of the phenomenon at 13.18. The Treviso Astrofili Group gathered at the Pio X Observatory, placing mirror and lens refractors on the terrace. “Coverage reaches 21%. Never look at the sun with the naked eye, always use a filter. The good weather gave us a hand ”, comments Michele Notarangelo, president of the Treviso Astrofili Group (interview Mattia Toffoletto, video photo film)

01:45