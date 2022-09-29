On Saturday 1 October, the measures for the containment of fine particles will come into force in the municipality of Treviso by virtue of the coordinated and joint adoption of remediation measures to improve air quality in the Padano Basin. Also for 2022 a series of exceptions are envisaged to allow the carrying out of work and sports activities and the reaching of hospitals, nursing homes and other primary services.

MEASURES

From 1 October to 30 April, circulation will be prohibited – from Monday to Friday, excluding midweek holidays – from 8.30 to 18.30 for EURO 0 and EURO 1 petrol vehicles, EURO 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO diesel vehicles 3 and EURO 4, EURO 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO 3, EURO 4 diesel commercial vehicles and EURO 0 mopeds and motorcycles.

This limitation to circulation is identified with the “no alert” level (green level) which occurs when at least 2 consecutive days of compliance with the daily limit value of PM10 of 50 μg / m3 are measured and / or expected.

When at least 4 consecutive days of exceeding the daily limit value of PM10 of 50 μg / m3 are measured and / or expected, the alert level 1 (orange level) is passed. In this case, vehicles powered by petrol EURO 0, EURO 1 and EURO 2, diesel cars EURO 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO will not be able to circulate from 8.30 to 18.30, from Monday to Sunday, including midweek holidays. 3, EURO 4 and EURO 5, diesel commercial vehicles EURO 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO 3 and EURO 4, as well as EURO 0 and Euro1 mopeds and motor vehicles.

Finally, the alert level 2 (red level) is activated when at least 10 consecutive days of exceeding the daily limit value of PM10 of 50 μg / m3 are measured and / or expected. In this case, circulation is forbidden from 8.30 to 18.30, from Monday to Sunday, including midweek holidays, for EURO 0 and Euro1 mopeds and motorcycles, for EURO 0, EURO 1 and EURO 2 petrol vehicles, for EURO diesel cars. 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO 3, EURO 4 and EURO 5 and to commercial diesel vehicles EURO 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO 3, EURO 4 and EURO 5 (for the latter limited to the time slot 8.30-12.30 ).

THE DEROGATIONS

Electric or hybrid vehicles, petrol vehicles with LPG or methane gas systems will not be subject to any prohibition, as long as they use the latter two types of fuel, vehicles equipped with approved systems, fueled by diesel – LPG or diesel – methane gas , buses used for the public service line, tourist buses, school buses, taxis and cars in rental service with driver, vehicles for transporting meals for canteens, vehicles for the disabled with badges, vehicles used for the transport of people subjected to indispensable and non-deferrable therapies, emergency vehicles (including those of doctors on duty and veterinarians on urgent home visits), vehicles for transporting medicines, cars with foreign license plates as long as the drivers are resident in the ‘abroad.

And again: the service vehicles and within the institutional tasks of the Public Administrations and the Police Forces, vehicles that must go to the mandatory inspection, vehicles for guests of hotels and accommodation facilities, vehicles carrying at least three people on board if homologated with four or more seats or with at least two people on board if homologated for two seats (car pooling), vehicles of historical and collectible interest on the occasion of the related events, the vehicles of street traders operating in the spaces included in the plan of Commerce, vehicles of wholesale operators, vehicles of surveillance institutes, vehicles with power less than or equal to 80 kW driven by the owner, who has reached the age of 70, limited to the periods of no alert (green color) and alert level 1 (orange color).

Vehicles of category N EURO 3 (intended for the transport of goods) will be able to circulate, with suitable documentation, relating to loading and unloading in the time slot from 8.30 to 11 and from 15 to 17. Category N2 vehicles (with maximum mass exceeding 3.5 t but not exceeding 12 t) and N3 (with a maximum mass exceeding 12 t) relating to construction or road construction activities with certification issued by the employer or self-certification indicating the site and the time duration of the site they will be able to circulate in the time slot from 8.30 to 11 and from 15 to 17.30.

People who cannot go to work by public transport due to the start or end time of shift or the place of work will be exempted, limited to the shortest journey home to work (with employer declaration).

AUTHORIZATION TITLE

They may circulate by way of derogation with a specific authorization title – through self-certification downloadable from the appropriate section of the website of the Municipality of Treviso which must contain the details of the vehicle, the indications of the time, the place of departure and destination – the vehicles for transport to public or private health facilities for scheduled medical examinations, treatments and analyzes; vehicles for the provision of assistance to hospitalized patients in places of care or residential services, for self-sufficient and non-self-sufficient people, or to persons in their domicile, limited to the performance of assistance functions including, in the case of fiduciary home isolation linked to Coronavirus (COVID-19 ), the purchase of basic necessities; vehicles for medical personnel and hospital technicians; vehicles for the transport of children and young people for kindergartens, preschools, lower secondary schools, limited to half an hour before and after the beginning and end of lessons; vehicles of sports clubs, limited to the route home – sports facility and vice versa and limited to one hour before and after the start and end of the sporting activity, with clear identification of the company.

The traffic ban will cover the entire municipal area except the southern ring road (stretch of SR 53 falling within the municipal boundaries), the path between the exit of the southern ring road (SR 53) on Via Noalese to reach the airport; the route between the exit of the ring road (SR 53) on Strada Terraglio to reach the railway station overpass and back; the route between the exit of the southern ring road (SR 53) on Via Cittadella della Salute to reach the Cà Foncello hospital and the connected car parks; the path to reach and to leave the Prato Fiera area (subject to the limitations foreseen in the periods of occupation of the area for the San Luca Fairs) from the roundabout of the ring road (SR 53) exit Via Antonio Borin, along Via Callalta, Viale IV Novembre and Via Sant’Ambrogio di Fiera; the routes to reach and leave the “Scalo Motta” area for vehicles used for intermodal “road – rail” loading / unloading operations; the routes from the roundabout of the ring road (SR 53) exit Via Antonio Borin, along Via Callalta, Via Leonardo Da Vinci, Via Umberto Saba, Via Bivio Motta and vice versa and from Via Bivio Motta, along Via Giacomo Zanella, Viale Brigata Marche and Via Bibano towards the Municipality of Carbonera and vice versa.

THERMAL PLANTS

The new Ordinance was also issued for the limitation of the operation of thermal plants, including those fueled by woody biomass, always valid from 1 October 2022 to 30 April 2023.

In particular, during the period of operation of the heating systems, the temperature of 19 ° C (with a tolerance of + 2 ° C) must not be exceeded in homes, offices and commercial activities and the temperature of 17 ° C (with a tolerance of + 2 ° C) in buildings used for industrial and craft activities. For the periods and the maximum number of hours per day of ignition of the heating systems, please refer to the national regulations in force.

It will be forbidden to use, in the presence of an alternative heating system, domestic heat generators powered by woody biomass (wood, wood chips, pellets), with an emission performance class lower than “3 stars” according to the environmental classification introduced by the Decree n. 186/2017. Here, too, there will be an exemption for primary and sustenance needs.

COMMUNICATION

