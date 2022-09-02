On Tuesday 6 September, starting at 8 pm, the asphalting works will begin (during the night, until 6 am the following day) in Viale Luzzatti and Viale Verdi in Treviso

TREVISO. On Tuesday 6 September, starting at 8 pm, the asphalting works will begin (during the night, until 6 am the following day) in Viale Luzzatti and Viale Verdi in Treviso.

The performance of the works will affect Viale Luzzatti on the nights of 6, 7, 8 September and Viale Verdi on the nights of 8 and 9 September. The transit will always be managed by movieri.

For operational needs, it may be necessary to ban traffic from the Put in both streets, leaving always guaranteed transit from Viale della Repubblica towards Viale Cairoli. Any deviations or variations will in any case be reported on site.

During the works, the transit from viale Luzzatti and viale Verdi will always be guaranteed for the police and emergency vehicles, while front workers, residents and commercial activities and their frequenters will be able to reach their homes or operational offices.