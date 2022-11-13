Home News Treviso bakers amid increased costs and reorganization




The bakers in the province of Treviso are increasingly prey to the increases in the cost of energy and raw materials. The result is a different organization of work and constant renewal to offer more services, such as fast food. These issues will be at the center of the sector’s annual assembly on Sunday 13 November in Valdobbiadene. The month of November is the most difficult month for fruit and vegetables but this year presents additional problems: a stagnation in sales because summer products are still available on the market and a decrease in consumption by families. And how to deal with the increase in costs? The elimination of electronic transaction fees to be able to pay bills. (Andrea Dossi)

