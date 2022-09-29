«I appeal to the State: it must protect young entrepreneurs, mothers like us who want to get involved. We are angry, perhaps it is better to flee abroad. Who could I vote tomorrow if no one thinks about protecting us? ». Jessica D’Urso, 43 years old from Candelù, cries. The dream of her and her friend Francesca Dal Maschio has broken. The expensive bill, a gas sting worth over 1,000 euros, represented the end of their Shikara shop, used clothing for children, in Vicolo Avogari 23 in Treviso. (Interview Mattia Toffoletto, video FotoFilm)

01:30