Demographic decrease: the inhabitants of the Municipality of Treviso are growing by only 14 units per month. And only thanks to foreigners. In the period January-August 2022, against a negative death-born balance of 379 units, it is mainly arrivals from abroad (plus 346) that determine the increase, for the capital alone, of 109 residents.

Numbers that go hand in hand with those of enrollments (2021) at the nursery schools in Treviso, highlighted in recent days: 44% of the students, almost one out of two, are foreigners.

And if the birth rate in the Treviso population is hitting hard, so much so that every year the city loses 100 Under 13 students, the demographic balance is saved by the resumption of post-Covid immigration flows. “If the idea of ​​the mayor Conte is to attract inhabitants from other municipalities, the Istat data do not give him reason, given that the attractiveness is measured in just over 14 units per month,” attacks Gigi Calesso, Civic Coalition.

And give

Istat calculations certify, for the first eight months of 2022, a positive balance of 173 units with regard to arrivals in the capital from other municipalities: 1,844 grafts compared to 1,671 departures. But the greatest increase is linked precisely to foreigners: if the entries from abroad were 528, the exits towards abroad reached 182, favoring a positive balance of 346 units.

From January to August there were also 774 deaths against 395 births, a negative balance of 379 people. In fact, the children who came into the world were almost half of the dead: the most eloquent image of the aging of the residents and of the increasingly marked birth rate that is afflicting our province.

Thus the positive balance of almost 14 more inhabitants per month, recorded since the beginning of the year for Treviso, is the main reason for the grafts from abroad. Much lower, as already noted, the impact of flows from other municipalities, thanks to rents and skyrocketing sizes in the center.

Proposals

So Calesso does not send them to tell the Conte administration: «To really grow, we need policies that are much more incisive than those implemented up to now. Social-welfare, school, economic and ecological conversion policies that can guarantee a better quality of life ”.

And if Treviso does not even have the strength to ensure robust entrances from other municipalities, the phenomenon of “empty cradles” risks having to cancel more and more classrooms, starting with kindergartens and elementary schools.

The performance of the primary Bindoni of San Pelajo is eloquent, which between 2017 and 2021 had a decrease in the enrollments of 25%. No less significant are the minus 20% of the Rambaldo degli Azzoni primary schools and the minus 17% of the Vittorino Da Feltre. Without forgetting the Pastures of Santa Maria del Rovere, which since September have embraced the first grade after two years of blackout.

Libraries

How to try to make Treviso more attractive? “The city can no longer grow on the basis of the logic of building and the efficiency of private services”, says Calesso, “We must stop the consumption of the land, follow the example of Reggio Emilia, more libraries and playrooms”.