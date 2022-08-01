First take at Buranelli of the fiction starring Davide Stefanato (casein) and Jgor Barbazza (brother a journalist). The teaser will be presented at the Venice Film Festival

TREVISO. First take on the morning of August 1st in Treviso for the teaser trailer of the fiction “Crime Shop” with protagonists Davide Stefanato and Jgor Barbazzawell-known actor of the soap opera Centro Vetrine.

Protagonist of the scene set at the Buranelli the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte in a cameo that sees him meeting Stefanato in the role of a casein, brother of a crime journalist, played by Barbazza, struggling with a murder that took place in Restera.

Conte plays the part of the mayor of a village in the Marca Trevigiana where the series is set that combines the comedy part with the clumsy casein and the crime with the investigations of the Nerista.

The teaser trailer will be presented at the Venice Film Festival in the area of ​​the Veneto Region, to then be the subject of negotiations with RAI, Mediaset and the platforms.

The cast also includes actresses Linda Collini and Laura Feltrin. The direction is entrusted to Andrea Canepari (author of fictional notes from The paradise of the ladies to Sacrificio d amore). The production is by the Treviso-based Restera Produzioni with Iris Film and Dino Lab and the support of the Treviso Film Commission.

ON THE SET

THE SCENE

Treviso, Count actor for a morning: “Nice experience, but it ends here for me” See also Elisa in concert in Palmanova on August 4th: the only stop in Fvg of the tour that has a message for the environment