At risk the job for three workers employed in the ticket office and guard room services at the two civic museums of the capital. The Municipality of Treviso has opted for a public-private partnership formula with a Cosenza company that has not yet decided whether to absorb the workers currently employed by the cooperative that manages the service until 30 September for the Santa Caterina pole and for the Bailo.

To make it known Marta Casarin, general secretary of the Treviso Public Service, who points the finger at the choice of the municipal administration and the mayor Mario Conte: “Within the public employment system this operation carried out by the Municipality leaves ample room for maneuver to the private individual, who, in the absence of the social clause, can leave the workers at home. Furthermore, if they were hired, the three workers would not only see their hours of employment reduced but, as a result of the application of a discounted contract not signed by the largest and most representative trade unions, they would lose all the seniority steps accumulated over the years. of work, all for a much lower hourly wage ».

“A politically unfortunate choice to say the least – the general secretary of the Fp Cgil of Treviso wrote – perpetrated by that mayor who, as president of Anci Veneto, signs agreements with the trade unions and who should have the fate of the workers in the system at heart public. In particular, female workers, between 25 and 50 years old, who have been working for a long time for the Treviso museum services and who could find themselves unemployed within 24 hours ».

“Such partnership operations must be avoided – thunders Marta Casarin -, in particular if the public sector is attacked by companies that do not apply the national collective agreements signed by the most representative trade unions, to protect employment, through social clauses, and income of workers. We ask the mayor Conte and the administration to take charge of the destiny of the workers ».