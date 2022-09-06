Home News Treviso, dizzying bills: “We will lower the heating in schools”
The announcement of the provincial councilor Borsato: “Against the expensive bills, we will tell the students to bring an extra sweater”

TREVISO. You need to save: the Province of Treviso, in autumn and winter, will lower the heating in schools.

The announcement by Roberto Borsato, provincial councilor delegated to construction and school planning: “The Province of Treviso for the 37 school complexes consisting of 100 buildings spent annually on average on 31 December 2021 the sum of one million and 700 thousand euros for electricity users and one million and 400 thousand euros for gas, all for an annual total of three million and one hundred thousand euros »explains the director Borsato.

«With the speculative increases in progress we will spend the sum of about six and a half million euros for the year 2022, doubling the current historical expenditure. Given also the articles that have appeared in recent days in local and national newspapers regarding the possibility of reducing school hours and closing schools on Saturdays to save on utilities, we affirm that the hypothesis is against us as the possible savings it is difficult to quantify between energy savings, transport difficulties and impact on families. On the other hand, we will have savings starting from the first months of next year due to the work in progress for energy savings and efficiency ».

So, the bad news: “It will be inevitable, in the absence of a reduction in revenue, turn down the heat and for the students to equip themselves with an extra sweater. Students must be able to attend school in presence, therefore not in Dad except in cases of illness, which will help them to socialize and be a point of reference for families “.

