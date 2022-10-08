Home News Treviso, drunk at the wheel and with drugs in the car, twelve people stopped in one night
Treviso, drunk at the wheel and with drugs in the car, twelve people stopped in one night

Treviso, drunk at the wheel and with drugs in the car, twelve people stopped in one night

Strengthened road control services were carried out by the Arma soldiers on the night between Friday and Saturday, throughout the Marca, coordinated by the Provincial Command of the Arma. In Montebelluna a 34-year-old of Albanian origins was arrested who, subjected to an investigation while driving, appeared to have re-entered the national territory although expelled in 2018. Denounced, also in the Montebelluna area: a 40-year-old from Padua driving under the influence of drugs, a 35 year old from Montebelluna in a state of alcoholic intoxication (1.70 gr./lt.) And who had a dose of cocaine, a precision slingbar and a switchblade in the car, a 27 year old from Montebelluna, already “pinched” in the past for traffic violations, result positive for the alcohol test (rate 1.20 gr./lt.), a 38 year old from Asolo (positive rate equal to 0.90 gr./lt.) and another 56 year old Montebelluna (rate equal to almost 1 gr./lt.) . Four other motorists were fined because they had a value above the allowable of 0.5. In Fonte, during the night, the carabinieri denounced a 24-year-old resident in the area with a BAC of 1.4. In Vittorio Veneto (TV) the carabinieri of the Radiomobile have sanctioned a 44-year-old in alcoholic driving position (rate 0.7)

