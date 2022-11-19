He was completely drunk on his bicycle. When the carabinieri stopped him in the city, the carabinieri went zigzagging. A 55-year-old Romanian has been charged with drunk driving. 1.73 g/l the value measured by the alcohol test on the cyclist. The checks by the soldiers of the Arma were carried out between the evening and the night, between Friday and Saturday, throughout the Marca.

Five other motorists reported for being drunk at the wheel: a 42-year-old from Montebelluna with 2.30 g/l, a 44-year-old from Senegal with 2.67 g/l, a 37-year-old from Mottense with 1.60 g/l, a 26-year-old Albanian with 1.40 g/l and a 34-year-old who, controlled while driving in the Treviso suburbs, refused to undergo an alcohol test.

Three motorists instead controlled by the soldiers of the Arma di Conegliano, who will be reported to the Prefecture because they were found in possession of drugs. In fact, small quantities of drugs of various types were found on board the vehicles and will also result in the suspension of the license for 30 days for the sanctioned.

About seventy soldiers of the Arma in force at the stations and operational and mobile radio nuclei of the Companies of Treviso, Conegliano, Castelfranco Veneto, Montebelluna and Vittorio Veneto, engaged in a specific activity of prevention and contrast of crimes and road safety. A total of 210 vehicles were checked and 300 people identified.

One of the checkpoints carried out by the Arma military

A 53-year-old motorist was instead referred for illegal carrying of weapons or objects likely to offend since, checked yesterday afternoon by a carabinieri patrol in Casale sul Sile, he was found in possession of a dagger with a total length of 25 centimeters, concealed in the inside pocket of the jacket and a small amount of marijuana. The weapon and the narcotics were seized.