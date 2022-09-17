The carabinieri, in collaboration with the local police, seized two warehouses on Friday, in via Castella in Maserada. Hundreds of tons of waste were found inside.

“A considerable amount of disassembled household appliances, tires, car parts and batteries and other waste was crammed,” the investigators know. The investigation is still open, investigations will be carried out by the military of the Noe core weapon. The crime hypothesis is in fact of unauthorized international trafficking of waste.

A 58-year-old farmer from Maserada is in trouble. Field work and farming weren’t doing well and it seems he was exposed with banks. He decided to “convert” the former stable and the agricultural sheds. He rented them, for a figure of around 6 thousand euros, to a group of immigrants of African origin. Foreigners have turned the facility into a warehouse. The 58-year-old didn’t know what was being done inside, at least so he would report to the agents.

“I am unaware of illicit trafficking,” he would have said. The risk for him is to be investigated, together with immigrants, for international illicit trafficking. In fact, the Africans had set up an irregular activity. A real business organized in several phases, on which further checks are underway.

They placed themselves outside the recycling centers in the area, recovering various types of objects, including refrigerators, old televisions, rims, batteries, before they were sent to the shredder. It is not excluded that some materials were stolen. Everything was crammed inside the warehouses in via Castella: seals were placed on a total area of ​​2 thousand square meters. There the immigrants then sorted out what was collected, to select the best pieces. The goods were destined for shipment, through containers, to Africa, to be sold. A deal blocked by the carabinieri of the Maserada station and by the municipal police.

The joint activity arose following the various reports received regarding an intense “comings and goings”, anomalous for a countryside area. As early as August, the first suspicions had arisen. The agents proceeded on the search decree issued by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office, which had shared the first findings collected on possible abuses regarding waste disposal. Now the Municipality will proceed with the sanctions, the carabinieri for the criminal aspects.