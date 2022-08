Flames in Viale Francia, under the Biscione. There are no intoxicated or injured. The police took the condos out for security reasons

TREVISO. Fire in Viale Francia, under the Biscione. The flames started from the fruit and vegetable shop on the ground floor.

The fire broke out shortly after closing at 1pm. 12 apartments were evacuated for safety reasons. There are no intoxicated or injured.

Three vehicles from the fire brigade and the local police are on site