The outburst: “It is unacceptable to see how Rome has distorted, has chosen in contempt of the indications of the territories, ignoring the work of the circles and militants, the path of the provincial”

TREVISO. Roberto Grigoletto, former deputy mayor of Treviso in the center-left Manildo junta until 2018, leaves the council group of the Democratic Party and moves to the mixed group at Palazzo dei Trecento. And he resigns from his posts in the provincial party: he was a member of the secretariat, the management and the provincial assembly. And the non-renewed 2021 card looks like it’s the last….

Letta’s candidacies for the Marca and the Veneto made him take a decision that he defines as “painful, but inevitable”. And he points out: “It is unacceptable to see how Rome has ignored distorted, has chosen in contempt of the indications of the territories, ignoring the work of the circles and militants, the path of the provincial”, declared Tuesday, “Rome has parachuted Fassino in the seventh legislature, a Lorenzin who spent three quarters of his presence in the center right. Nothing against young people, they are welcome, but Scarpa has no political experience or a day’s work behind him, what ruling class do we want to create? This Letta is a splash of innovation, a decoy. I clarify that I am not against young people, but we have many who have administrative and government experience, above all mayors with consensus and representativeness ».

«The same Scarpa, who was not on the list presented by the provincial to the regional, should have evaluated at the time of acceptance, we are talking about Parliament, not about the rides. The truth is that the Treviso Democratic Party has been colonized by Rome and by extraneous forces such as the CGIL, which perhaps does not know that in these territories its members vote more League than Democratic Party, in addition to not listening to the territories, we are in schemes outside the reality”.

Grigoletto is (or was he already?) In the Democratic Party since 2007, he was its provincial secretary, and Treviso was also group leader at the fourteenth century. Now he also held the position of communications manager