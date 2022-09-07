Home News Treviso, he discovers he has a sister and meets her after 36 years
Treviso, he discovers he has a sister and meets her after 36 years

The meeting in the Ligurian Riviera of the two women who had never seen each other as children

TREVISO. “It was a long search for years, then I finally managed to get a number and called her. From there we continued to always talk to each other then in the end, the other morning we met ”.

A novel story, if you like, or a search for that part of herself lost since childhood. The fact is that two sisters met for the first time in 36 years.

The protagonists are Gioia Gasparlin, 39 years oldof Ospedaletti e Sara D ‘Agostino, 36 years old, of Treviso. It is Christmas morning in 2021, when the two sisters get in touch, thanks to a circle of friendships. «I knew I had a sister since I was 15 – says Sara -. I tried to look for her, but I didn’t know anything about her except her name: Joy. I also looked for her on social media, but not knowing where she lived and above all her surname, for me it has always remained a mystery “.

The turning point when Sara listens to her mother’s phone call with a paternal aunt. The latter tells the parent that Gioia wants to get in touch with her father. At that point Sara starts asking everyone in the family for information and, at the end, a cousin tells her he is friends with a boy who knows Gioia (an ex-boyfriend) and turns the phone of the latter. The two sisters start talking on the phone.

Sara’s arrival at the Sanremo train station yesterday. “When I saw her my heart was in my throat”, Gioia said, “we hugged and we couldn’t speak for twenty minutes. the heart was beating very fast. Now Sara is staying with me, she has immediately settled into the family, I want to keep her close for a long time ».

