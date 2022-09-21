Home News Treviso, he no longer recognized his daughter, now he sings to her “Such a great love”
News

Treviso, he no longer recognized his daughter, now he sings to her “Such a great love”

by admin
Treviso, he no longer recognized his daughter, now he sings to her “Such a great love”

Massimo, when he entered the Roncade retirement home, no longer even remembered the name of his daughter Antonella. Alzheimer’s is erasing his memory. Today, thanks to the daily work of cognitive stimulation of the educators and professionals of the structure and of the Cooperative Promotion Work, during the video calls, he calls Antonella, and caresses her tablet to feel her closer to her. He sings her “A love so great” by the tenor Mario Del Monaco and recites the thirteenth canto of Dante’s Inferno from her memory. The story told by the City of Roncade Foundation, today, 21 September, World Alzheimer’s Day, is a tearful story. It was also disseminated through a video, which also shows the activities carried out in the relief center, managed by the CE.RI.A.PE.

See also  Residents will receive consumption subsidies exceeding 100 million yuan when the Beijing consumer season starts in 2022_Event_Business Super_Key Points

You may also like

Woman killed in Signa (Florence), her brother arrested

“Less taxes on businesses”, the relaunch of the...

Inflation, here is the ranking of cities: bread...

Liuzhou, Guangxi vigorously develops the Internet of Vehicles...

Where does Putin’s obsession with Ukraine come from...

Guangxi Public Security: cracked 1,614 pension fraud cases,...

Death in the Rivarolo underpass, due to the...

The entrepreneur Mario Cenedese, founder of the Idealstile...

“You suck, I make you lose your job”,...

Nutria proliferate along the Piave River in Belluno....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy