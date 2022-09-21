Massimo, when he entered the Roncade retirement home, no longer even remembered the name of his daughter Antonella. Alzheimer’s is erasing his memory. Today, thanks to the daily work of cognitive stimulation of the educators and professionals of the structure and of the Cooperative Promotion Work, during the video calls, he calls Antonella, and caresses her tablet to feel her closer to her. He sings her “A love so great” by the tenor Mario Del Monaco and recites the thirteenth canto of Dante’s Inferno from her memory. The story told by the City of Roncade Foundation, today, 21 September, World Alzheimer’s Day, is a tearful story. It was also disseminated through a video, which also shows the activities carried out in the relief center, managed by the CE.RI.A.PE.