A splash in the water and the collapse of an entire wall of the supporting wall of the bank that rises at the foot of Ponte Malvasia, along the canal which is also known as the Buranelli, in one of the most famous and photographed places in the city. in the morning probably due to the long water work in the canal which consumed the bank and the back of the brick structure. The wall collapsed into the canal, remaining clearly visible to the many Treviso residents and tourists who stopped to try to understand what had happened, and showing how the bank it should have supported was actually deeply dug by humidity and water.

