Home News Treviso, here is the bank of the collapsed bridge over the Buranelli canal
News

Treviso, here is the bank of the collapsed bridge over the Buranelli canal

by admin
Treviso, here is the bank of the collapsed bridge over the Buranelli canal

A splash in the water and the collapse of an entire wall of the supporting wall of the bank that rises at the foot of Ponte Malvasia, along the canal which is also known as the Buranelli, in one of the most famous and photographed places in the city. in the morning probably due to the long water work in the canal which consumed the bank and the back of the brick structure. The wall collapsed into the canal, remaining clearly visible to the many Treviso residents and tourists who stopped to try to understand what had happened, and showing how the bank it should have supported was actually deeply dug by humidity and water.

00:41

See also  I give up my chair, I make furniture: the turning point of "prof" Fiore Piovesana is now a 22 million-dollar company

You may also like

The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing:...

Reggio Calabria, robbery in the center of a...

The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing:...

Tragedy in the Treviso area: worker hit and...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Main...

Bim Gsp, digital systems against aqueduct leaks in...

Respecting teachers and attaching importance to education warms...

In Naples also 1,232 graduates for 500 garbage...

Grape festival of Caluso, the desire to have...

Elections 2022, the latest news today 13 September

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy