Treviso becomes the national capital of Red Radicchio, for five days dedicated to the most representative and well-known product of Treviso’s food and wine excellence. It will take off Wednesday 7 December (at 5pm), just before the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown 113th StreetAncient exhibition of red chicory of Treviso Igp”, a tradition that has been renewed for over a century to celebrate the precious chicory protagonist of many dishes that are part of the Venetian culinary tradition.

The appointment, in Aldo Moro square and a stone’s throw from Piazza dei Signori, will see among the protagonists the Pro loco (with the most popular traditional dishes) and the “brigade” that holds high the banner of quality catering in the Marca: the Consortium of Radicchio, Assocuochi and Cocoradicchio restaurants.

The event, organized by the protection consortium, has the aim of enhancing the product with the Igp brand; that is, the only one that is constantly cultivated in a workmanlike manner, respecting the times and maturation techniques. This is why the best tufts will arrive in the square: a practical and recognizable demonstration to make people understand how such a particular and unique product becomes a synthesis of both the territory and precise processing.

Ben thirty scheduled appointments, divided between tastings, cooking shows, market displays and moments of discussion with the producers; space also for extra greedy parentheses, dedicated to other well-known and inimitable peculiarities of the territory. In this sense, the challenge that will see the professionals of the best tiramisu of Treviso as protagonists: a competition that, on Thursday 8 December (at 4.30 pm), will decide the most deserving dessert in respect of the ingredients confirmed by the classic recipe.

Guided tours inside and outside the walls will also return, with two appointments scheduled for Thursday 8 and Sunday 11 December (booking required). To close the event dedicated to red gold, Sunday 11 December at 17:30, the arrival in the square of Giuseppe “Peppone” Calabrese, conductor of LGreen line Rai 1. The dense program of the radicchio days also includes the participation of the companies that transform the Radicchio of Treviso Igp, introducing it and mixing it in some of their best-known specialties: among these, Nonno Andrea, Azienda Agricola MG, Fraccaro, Dolce Treviso, Il Fiore della Salute and Ivan Borsato Birraio.

Space, finally, for the interweaving with other territorial excellences such as Igp Combai Chestnuts and Garda Dop Oil. The entire updated program is available on social media and on the Treviso PGI Radicchio Rosso Consortium website.

For info and reservations: Iat Treviso center, tel. 0422.595780, [email protected]