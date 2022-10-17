Treviso is – again – in the grip of smog, with daily values ​​of Pm10 beyond the maximum allowed by law.

From Tuesday 18 October, therefore, in Treviso the warning zone 1 (orange) will be triggered, foreseen by the anti-smog measures when the level of PM10 dust registers a concentration higher than 50 micrograms per cubic meter for four consecutive days.

Smog in Treviso, traffic bans are back

With the “orange” level they will not be able to circulate from 8.30 to 18.30, from Monday to Sunday, including midweek holidays, vehicles fueled by EURO 0, EURO 1 and EURO 2 gasoline, diesel cars EURO 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO 3, EURO 4 and EURO 5, diesel commercial vehicles EURO 0, EURO 1, EURO 2, EURO 3 and EURO 4, as well as EURO 0 and Euro1 mopeds and motorcycles.

THE DEROGATIONS

Electric or hybrid vehicles, petrol vehicles with LPG or methane gas systems will not be subject to any prohibition, as long as they use the latter two types of fuel, vehicles equipped with approved systems, fueled by diesel – LPG or diesel – methane gas , buses used for the public service line, tourist buses, school buses, taxis and cars in rental service with driver, vehicles for transporting meals for canteens, vehicles for the disabled with badges, vehicles used for the transport of people subjected to indispensable and non-deferrable therapies, emergency vehicles (including those of doctors on duty and veterinarians on urgent home visits).

And again: vehicles for the transport of drugs, cars with foreign license plates as long as the drivers are resident abroad, service vehicles and as part of the institutional tasks of the Public Administrations and the Police Forces, vehicles that must go to the mandatory inspection, vehicles for guests of hotels and accommodation facilities, vehicles carrying at least three people on board if approved for four or more seats or with at least two people on board if approved for two seats (car pooling), vehicles of interest historical and collectors’ vehicles on the occasion of the relative events, the vehicles of the itinerant traders operating in the spaces included in the Commerce plan, the vehicles of the wholesale trade operators, the vehicles of the surveillance institutes, the vehicles with power less than or equal to 80 kW conducted by the owner, who has reached the age of 70. Vehicles of category N EURO 3 (intended for the transport of goods) will be able to circulate, with suitable documentation, relating to loading and unloading in the time slot from 8.30 to 11 and from 15 to 17.

Vehicles of category N2 (with a maximum mass exceeding 3.5 t but not exceeding 12 t) and N3 (with a maximum mass exceeding 12 t) relating to construction or road construction activities with certification issued by the employer or ” self-certification indicating the site and the time duration of the construction site will be able to circulate in the time slot from 8.30 to 11 and from 15 to 17.30. People who cannot go to work by public transport due to the start or end time of shift or the place of work will be exempted, limited to the shortest journey home to work (with employer declaration).

AUTHORIZATION TITLE

They may circulate by way of derogation with a specific authorization title – through self-certification downloadable from the appropriate section of the website of the Municipality of Treviso which must contain the details of the vehicle, the indications of the time, the place of departure and destination – the vehicles for transport to public or private health facilities for scheduled medical examinations, treatments and analyzes; vehicles for the provision of assistance to hospitalized patients in places of care or residential services, for self-sufficient and non-self-sufficient people, or to persons in their domicile, limited to the performance of assistance functions including, in the case of fiduciary home isolation linked to Coronavirus (COVID-19 ), the purchase of basic necessities; vehicles for medical personnel and hospital technicians; vehicles for the transport of children and young people for kindergartens, preschools, lower secondary schools, limited to half an hour before and after the beginning and end of lessons; vehicles of sports clubs, limited to the route home – sports facility and vice versa and limited to one hour before and after the start and end of the sporting activity, with clear identification of the company. All information on: https://www.comune.treviso.it.