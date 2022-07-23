Home News Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest for naked breast abortion on the steps of the Cathedral. Video
Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest for naked breast abortion on the steps of the Cathedral. Video

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest for naked breast abortion on the steps of the Cathedral. Video

After three years of absence, the demonstration returned to the streets of the city from the Iron Ball to Piazza Borsa

andrea dossi

23 July 2022

TREVISO. Pride takes Treviso back. After three years of absence, a colorful wave of 2000 people, from the station to Piazza Borsa, marched through the streets of the historic center to reaffirm and defend every form of love and personal expression.

Video: protest for naked breast abortion on the steps of the Cathedral

Pride in Treviso, protest against naked breast abortion on the steps of the Cathedral

The meeting point was at the Palla di Ferro at 4.30 pm and then left at around 5.20 pm where the march made four stops at the Canova classical high school, in front of the Pius X Episcopal College, in Piazza Duomo and in Piazza dei Signori.

Only one critical moment, the one on the steps of the Cathedral in which a dozen girls left the procession to protest bare-chested and moments of tension arose with the police.

Finally, the arrival in Piazza Borsa at around 7.15 pm, after two hours of walking, choirs and music, and the voices of the associations that organized the Pride and the organizations that supported it got into the van.

